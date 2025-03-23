Open Menu

EPD Starts 'Plant For Pakistan' Drive To Mark Pakistan Resolution Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has initiated a tree plantation drive under the theme "Plant for Pakistan", to mark the Pakistan Resolution Day.

According to Deputy Director EPD Usman Azhar, the campaign was conducted in multiple areas along with students and industrial workers who actively participated in the drive.

He said that afforestation is a crucial step towards a better environment and a healthier future for upcoming generations.

He said that tree plantation plays a vital role in reducing environmental pollution and enhancing the city's beauty. The EPD has planned to plant 2,000 trees various schools and industries in the city.

He urged the public to join hands in this initiative and contribute towards a greener and healthier Faisalabad.

