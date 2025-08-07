'EPD takes practical measures to counter air pollution'

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Environment Protection Department Deputy Director Muhammad Niaz Sial said air

pollution is receiving global attention due to its serious health impacts.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding

the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report held at Al-Burhan

City on Thursday.

"In line with this concern, the Punjab government has initiated immediate measures across

the province to reduce air pollution which is expected to not only help in curbing environmental

degradation but also promote healthier living conditions", he said.

Deputy Director Niaz Sial stated that, unfortunately, environmental pollution was increasing

with each passing day and the government had taken multiple steps to combat pollution.

He added that the environment department had been conducting surveys in various societies

and housing schemes across Punjab to assess anti-pollution measures and gather public

feedback about the environmental conditions in those areas.

Highlighting the importance of public involvement, he said, “Raising public awareness about pollution and encouraging collective responsibility is just as important as government action". "Our department is not only monitoring environmental compliance but also educating citizens on how they can contribute to a cleaner environment.”

On this occasion, several notables were also present, including CEO Malik Aslam Burhan, former

Union Council Chairman Malik Ashraf Burhan, Managing Director Shery Rana, and others.