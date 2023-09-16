Open Menu

EPD Taking Measures Ahead Of Smog Season

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 09:55 PM

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

To control smog and air pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has announced to impose fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules ahead of smog season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :To control smog and air pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has announced to impose fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules ahead of smog season.

EPD Director Naseemur Rehman Shah told APP that the department has recently sealed 347 industrial units and fined worth millions of rupees besides registering FIRs over pollution during the ongoing pre-smog arrangements drive.

The EPD teams were raiding factories and industrial units in the city engaged in burning expired batteries in industrial units and surrounding areas, he added.

He said that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might create an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore, therefore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts.

He said the EPD had formed various teams to check emission control systems in the industrialunits.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

3 minutes ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

3 minutes ago
 UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

28 minutes ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

3 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Security Fund offers service period ..

Sharjah Social Security Fund offers service period purchase option

3 hours ago
20th China-ASEAN Expo commences in Nanning, China

20th China-ASEAN Expo commences in Nanning, China

3 hours ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 31.77m from 977 defaulters on 4t ..

LESCO recovers Rs 31.77m from 977 defaulters on 4th day of recovery campaign

3 hours ago
 CM approves upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ..

CM approves upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park

3 hours ago
 Aid arrives in flood-hit Libya but hopes fade for ..

Aid arrives in flood-hit Libya but hopes fade for survivors

3 hours ago
 Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in ..

Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in 'digital migration': Solangi

3 hours ago
 3-day poultry expo from 21st

3-day poultry expo from 21st

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan