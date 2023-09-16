EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

To control smog and air pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has announced to impose fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules ahead of smog season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :To control smog and air pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has announced to impose fines over violation of the industrial and traffic rules ahead of smog season.

EPD Director Naseemur Rehman Shah told APP that the department has recently sealed 347 industrial units and fined worth millions of rupees besides registering FIRs over pollution during the ongoing pre-smog arrangements drive.

The EPD teams were raiding factories and industrial units in the city engaged in burning expired batteries in industrial units and surrounding areas, he added.

He said that ahead of the winter season, heavy smog and air pollution might create an alarming situation in Punjab and especially in Lahore, therefore, keeping in view the situation, the EPD was making round-the-clock efforts.

He said the EPD had formed various teams to check emission control systems in the industrialunits.