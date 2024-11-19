Open Menu

EPD Taking Steps To Eliminate Smog: Parliamentary Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaquat has said the environment

protection department (EPD) is taking steps on a war footing to eliminate

smog and pollution.

He said that the construction of mega project of the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) for environmental

protection in the district had been completed and now the district administration had to play its

role for shifting of tanneries from residential areas to the STZ.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, while giving a briefing about measures taken

for environmental protection in the district, said that 206 brick kilns had been shifted to zigzag

technology. During the last six months, 760 inspections had been conducted and cases were registered

against 36 kiln owners under the Environment Protection Act while 65 kilns were sealed.

The deputy commissioner said that notices had been issued to 174 bricks kilns during

the inspection of 206 industrial units as five were sealed, Rs 1,00,000 fine was imposed

and notices were issued to 45 units.

He said that market inspections were being carried out on a daily basis to ensure the implementation

of the ban on the use of plastic so far 850 mund banned plastic bags had been confiscated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, and others were also present.

