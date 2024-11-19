EPD Taking Steps To Eliminate Smog: Parliamentary Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Kanwal Liaquat has said the environment
protection department (EPD) is taking steps on a war footing to eliminate
smog and pollution.
He said that the construction of mega project of the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) for environmental
protection in the district had been completed and now the district administration had to play its
role for shifting of tanneries from residential areas to the STZ.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, while giving a briefing about measures taken
for environmental protection in the district, said that 206 brick kilns had been shifted to zigzag
technology. During the last six months, 760 inspections had been conducted and cases were registered
against 36 kiln owners under the Environment Protection Act while 65 kilns were sealed.
The deputy commissioner said that notices had been issued to 174 bricks kilns during
the inspection of 206 industrial units as five were sealed, Rs 1,00,000 fine was imposed
and notices were issued to 45 units.
He said that market inspections were being carried out on a daily basis to ensure the implementation
of the ban on the use of plastic so far 850 mund banned plastic bags had been confiscated.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner
Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, and others were also present.
