UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPD To Abolish Pyrolysis Plants, Stopping Use Of Cut Tyres

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:51 PM

EPD to abolish pyrolysis plants, stopping use of cut tyres

In a bid to avoid pollutant environment, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) has decided to abolish pyrolysis plants and stopping use of cut tyres by these plants especially in district Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :In a bid to avoid pollutant environment, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) has decided to abolish pyrolysis plants and stopping use of cut tyres by these plants especially in district Lahore.

It was decided in a comprehensive plan, chalked out during a meeting held here on Tuesday. The meeting co-chaired by ADS EPD Khadija-Tul-Kubra and DG EPA Tanveer Warraich.

He told the meeting that it has been decided in cabinet sub-committee meeting that District administration and local government would take action to abolish pyrolysis plants especially in district Lahore and stoppage of use of cut tyres by the plants.

Director EPA Aijaz Ali said that action had already been taken and six pyrolysis plants in Lahore and 13 resource cycling units had been sealed by EPA. Action was under way against other such units.

He said that 16 lead extracting units functioning in Lahore have been sealed for polluting environment.

The representative of district administration said that such action was also being carried out on complaints in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura districts.

Related Topics

Lahore Cycling Gujranwala Lead Sheikhupura Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

9 minutes ago

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

52 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects BHUs, Civil Dispensar ..

34 seconds ago

Senators call for provision of basic facilities to ..

35 seconds ago

Schools of BKTEF envision formation of civilized s ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.