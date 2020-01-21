EPD to abolish pyrolysis plants, stopping use of cut tyres

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :In a bid to avoid pollutant environment, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) has decided to abolish pyrolysis plants and stopping use of cut tyres by these plants especially in district Lahore.

It was decided in a comprehensive plan, chalked out during a meeting held here on Tuesday. The meeting co-chaired by ADS EPD Khadija-Tul-Kubra and DG EPA Tanveer Warraich.

He told the meeting that it has been decided in cabinet sub-committee meeting that District administration and local government would take action to abolish pyrolysis plants especially in district Lahore and stoppage of use of cut tyres by the plants.

Director EPA Aijaz Ali said that action had already been taken and six pyrolysis plants in Lahore and 13 resource cycling units had been sealed by EPA. Action was under way against other such units.

He said that 16 lead extracting units functioning in Lahore have been sealed for polluting environment.

The representative of district administration said that such action was also being carried out on complaints in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura districts.