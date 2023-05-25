UrduPoint.com

EPD To Give Loans To Industrial Units For Reducing Hazardous Emissions

Published May 25, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) will make all-out efforts to reduce the impact of industrial emissions on environment.

EPD Director Assessment Nasim-ur-Reman said in a talk with APP on Thursday that with the help and cooperation of the Punjab government, Rs 2 billion had been allocated for giving loans to industrial units for installation of environmental emissions control systems. The loans would be given on the recommendations of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation, he added. The emissions control systems would be installed before the start of next smoggy weather condition, he added.

Nasim said that during the last smog period, the EPD squads sealed 586 smoke-emitting industrial units and Rs 35 million fine was imposed on them, collectively. He said that to avoid burning of wheat residue, farmers were also being provided with modern harvester, Hepper Seed, to discard crop residue, besides transfer of all brick-kilns to zig-zag technology were also being ensured.

Noted environmentalist, Mehmood Khalid Qamar, said that as a result of industrial emissions, the green-house gases had blanketed the Lahore metropolis and its suburbs. These toxic gases trap the sun's natural heat.

This situation is rapidly leading to global warming and climate change at a fast pace, he added.

Industrial waste and emissions were one of the Primary air pollutants and waste fumes, produced by several activities, cause a damage to public health and cause ecological damage, he added.

Noted researcher and professor of Chemistry Dr Ijaz Bhatti said that industrial fumes, consisting of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile inorganic compounds (VICs), cause bad smell in the area. He said this problem is experienced in various industrial sectors, especially petroleum refineries, bulk drug and pharmaceuticals, latex processing, tanneries, waste treatment plants, fish processing facilities and poultry farms, etc.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the entire global population breathes air that exceeds the WHO air quality limits, and threatens their health. The Punjab government has recently directed the owners of the ethanol manufacturing units in the province to document their current status regarding the installation of waste water treatment plants to dispose of liquid effluents in compliance with the Punjab Environment Quality Standards (PEQS).

