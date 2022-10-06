EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab is considering to start a pilot project of using modern technology to control smog under which smog dissolution machines called 'Weather generators' would be installed in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab is considering to start a pilot project of using modern technology to control smog under which smog dissolution machines called 'Weather generators' would be installed in the provincial capital.

In this regard, a delegation of an international company met Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf here on Thursday and gave a briefing on the functions of 'Weather generators'. The delegation apprised that anti-smog generators are working successfully in Dubai, Iran and Russia as a weather generator is capable of dissolution of smog in 10 square kilometre area.

Secretary Dr. Naeem Rauf asked the delegation to showcase anti-smog generators and said that all possible measures are being put in place to control smog, and short- and medium-term projects have been prepared in this regard.

The use of modern technology is need of the hour to reduce emissions of harmful gases which could tackle air pollution, he added.