UrduPoint.com

EPD To Start Pilot Project Of 'weather Generators' For Smog Control

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:46 PM

EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab is considering to start a pilot project of using modern technology to control smog under which smog dissolution machines called 'Weather generators' would be installed in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab is considering to start a pilot project of using modern technology to control smog under which smog dissolution machines called 'Weather generators' would be installed in the provincial capital.

In this regard, a delegation of an international company met Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf here on Thursday and gave a briefing on the functions of 'Weather generators'. The delegation apprised that anti-smog generators are working successfully in Dubai, Iran and Russia as a weather generator is capable of dissolution of smog in 10 square kilometre area.

Secretary Dr. Naeem Rauf asked the delegation to showcase anti-smog generators and said that all possible measures are being put in place to control smog, and short- and medium-term projects have been prepared in this regard.

The use of modern technology is need of the hour to reduce emissions of harmful gases which could tackle air pollution, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Iran Punjab Russia Dubai Company All

Recent Stories

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

46 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue ca ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

48 seconds ago
 Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergov ..

Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia O ..

49 seconds ago
 2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during Sep ..

2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

52 seconds ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

1 hour ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.