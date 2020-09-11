EPD to take action against smoke emitting vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The environment protection department (EPD) has constituted teams for taking steps to control smog in the district.

According to EPD sources, 7 teams headed by Inspectors have been directed to take action against smoke emitting vehicles especially motorcycle rickshaws with the coordination of traffic police and motor vehicle examiner.

The environment department has also informed the CityTraffic Police Officer, Secretary Regional TransportAuthority in this regard.