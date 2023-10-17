A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi against his conviction in ephedrine quota case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved verdict on an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi against his conviction in ephedrine quota case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the appeal filed by Hanif Abbasi and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The bench observed that the verdict would be announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, in his final arguments, Hanif Abbasi's counsel argued that the trial court handed down life imprisonment to his client in the ephedrine quota case. He submitted that the conviction was against the case facts and it was not sustainable in the eyes of law.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea and requested the bench to dismiss the appeal.

In July 2018, a Rawalpindi Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) court handed life imprisonment to Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case. However, an LHC bench suspended the sentence and granted him bail in 2019.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case in June 2012 against Hanif Abbasi and other suspects under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.