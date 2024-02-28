- Home
EPI Called Upon Parents To Cooperate With Polio Teams, Ensure Administration Of Drops To Every Child Under 5
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Director Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Wednesday appealed that the parents to cooperate with the polio teams which were knocking at their doors to administer polio drops to their children of less than five years so that they could be saved from the crippling disease.
Talking to a Private news channel, he said that after collecting environmentally positive samples government had initiated this move and launched its second nationwide polio, adding, that the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples are main cause of concern for us.
It is need of the hour that the parents should cooperate with polio vaccination teams for making polio free society and save their children from lifetime disability, he added.
"Our Primary focus is the welfare of every child, and we are dedicated to leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to eradicate this disease," he affirmed.
"Given the recent detection of the poliovirus in environmental samples, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and ensure all children are protected," he mentioned.
Replying a question, he said the government is working hard to eradicate this menace, but we cannot succeed without the support of parents and community.
"We have held multiple vaccination campaigns this year to boost children' immunity and we will continue these drives into the next year until we achieve our target goals”, he added.
He said that vaccination cannot be done forcibly rather it has to be done in agreement with parents.
He also expressed his disappointment over the refusal of several parents to vaccinate their children against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
