EPI counter set up at LGH for For immunising newborns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar on Monday said for immunisation of newborns on time, an EPI counter had been set up in the labour room of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) so that the parents do not have to bother to go to any other department.

Talking to the media here, he said that most of the time mothers and children would have to leave the hospital without giving immediate vaccinations which could pose great dangers to the health of infants. Now, with the LGH administration's efforts, the health of newborns would be protected, he added.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar briefed the media that the LGH administration had ensured immediate vaccination of infants as per the instructions of the Punjab government and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and special EPI counter in the labour room was a significant development in this regard which would not only provide 100 per cent vaccination to the children but also give awareness to the parents about immunization.

In response to a question, Prof Zafar said that he would propose to the Punjab government to provide 100 per cent immunization to the infants and for this purpose the education department may make appropriate amendments and in schools the certificate of completion of immunizations at the time of admission should be made a part of the admission policy.

Principal PGMI directed EPI In-charge Shahneela Komal to ensure full monitoring of immunization in outdoor and labor rooms and send him weekly report on a regular basis.

MS LGH Dr Abdul Razzaq, Additional Director Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and EPI In-charge Shahneela Komal were also present on the occasion.