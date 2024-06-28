Open Menu

EPI Director Punjab Appeals Media, Ulema Role For Eradication Polio By Mobilizing People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

EPI Director Punjab appeals media, Ulema role for eradication polio by mobilizing people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Director of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Friday appealed to media and Ulema for playing a responsible role for mobilizing people about eradication of polio from society as present government was committed to actively implementing a special emergency response plan to reach every child living in remote areas.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said, "All the provinces should pay special attention and ensure that every child is reached by the polio programme."

"Ministry of Health with the help of district administrations was actively involved in the polio programs and we will ensure that the focus on polio remains unwavering," he added.

He also requested the media to generate a demand from within communities for anti-polio and other vaccinations to safeguard their children against all crippling and deadly diseases like measles and Polio.

"All the stakeholders would have to come together and devise an effective strategy to tackle the crippling disease of Polio," he added.

While urging for widespread polio vaccination, he emphasized the importance of education and awareness to combat the spread of the virus.

"The pivotal role of scholars in raising awareness within society and the real challenge is to convey the message to pulpits in the remote areas where mostly parents are misguiding and confused about the safe vaccination," he underscored.

Replying a question about the decline cases of Measles, he lauded the efforts of health department and said, "Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has focused all her attention for the improvement of health system."

"This decrease in cases is a positive development in the ongoing efforts to control and prevent measles in the region," he mentioned.

"Vaccination of child is only way to tackle viruses and diseases," he added.

