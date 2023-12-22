Open Menu

EPI Director Urges Media Role To Highlight Importance Of Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In order to establish a healthy society, the course of immunization is indispensable to protect children from fatal diseases.

In this regard, effective measures are being taken by the government; however, the media could play a vital role in highlighting the importance of vaccination.

These views were expressed by Director Extension Programme for Immunization (EPI) Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Awan while addressing a workshop on 'Role of media in increasing child vaccination' at a local hotel, held under the aegis of Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and UNICEF, here on Friday.

Additional Director Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Raza Mukhtar, Senior Health Officer UNICEF Mushtaq Ahmad Shad, Aqeel Sarfraz from UNICEF, Dr.

Mudassar Saeed, District Health Officer Dr. Azmat, DDHO Headquarters Dr. Azim were also present.

The EPI director said the scope of awareness programme was being expanded to create awareness among parents about importance of immunizing their children. He said completing the immunization course of children was a national duty, hence media representatives should highlight the message of immunization.

He said that 4.2 million children are being vaccinated against infectious diseases in Punjab every year.

