EPI drive concludes successfully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The five-day-long awareness drive on National Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI), started in all tehsils and towns of the district concluded on Friday, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO-)Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal here.

"Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases and efforts to control it, the Punjab government is actively following the EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rate, to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the millennium development goal," she added.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO told APP that around 5000 officials including volunteers,2000 lady health, workers, 95 health centres, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals participated in the national drive to create awareness among masses about taking preventive measures and effectively fight chronic diseases like Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis.

During the campaign, she said, different vaccinations were administered to children of two years of age besides those who missed it during the last two to three years. Dr Faiza said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the country.

