EPI Establishes Free Vaccination Centre At New Beginning Hospital
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has partnered with New Beginning Hospital, DHA Phase 8, to establish a dedicated EPI Centre. This facility will provide free vaccinations against 12 deadly diseases to children, ensuring improved health outcomes for communities.
The signing ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Program Director EPI Sindh, Dr. Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Program Director, Dr. Raj Kumar, DHO South, Dr. Obaidullah, Suneel Raja, UNICEF Communication Specialist, and Dr. Sadia Ahsan Pal from New Beginning Hospital.
Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health Sindh and Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Health Sindh, have expressed their keen interest in engaging the private sector to expand the network of immunization centres across Sindh.
This collaboration reflects their commitment to improving access to life-saving vaccines and safeguarding the health of children throughout the province.
Adding further significance to the event, celebrated artist Shahzod Roy joined the cause, highlighting the vital role of immunization in protecting children and building a healthier future.
This initiative reinforces EPI Sindh's mission to ensure no child is left behind in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases.
