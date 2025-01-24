Open Menu

EPI Establishes Free Vaccination Centre At New Beginning Hospital

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

EPI establishes free vaccination centre at New Beginning Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has partnered with New Beginning Hospital, DHA Phase 8, to establish a dedicated EPI Centre. This facility will provide free vaccinations against 12 deadly diseases to children, ensuring improved health outcomes for communities.

The signing ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Program Director EPI Sindh, Dr. Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Program Director, Dr. Raj Kumar, DHO South, Dr. Obaidullah, Suneel Raja, UNICEF Communication Specialist, and Dr. Sadia Ahsan Pal from New Beginning Hospital.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health Sindh and Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Health Sindh, have expressed their keen interest in engaging the private sector to expand the network of immunization centres across Sindh.

This collaboration reflects their commitment to improving access to life-saving vaccines and safeguarding the health of children throughout the province.

Adding further significance to the event, celebrated artist Shahzod Roy joined the cause, highlighting the vital role of immunization in protecting children and building a healthier future.

This initiative reinforces EPI Sindh's mission to ensure no child is left behind in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Recent Stories

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

11 minutes ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

26 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

26 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

52 minutes ago
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

52 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

53 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

53 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

53 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

53 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan