UrduPoint.com

EPI, Health Department Jointly Organizes 3-day Measles Prevention Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Measles prevention workshop

The EPI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department jointly organized three days Measles prevention workshop in District Neelum on the directives of Provincial Program Manager (PPM) Dr.Bushra Shamus

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The EPI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department jointly organized three days Measles prevention workshop in District Neelum on the directives of Provincial Program Manager (PPM) Dr.Bushra Shamus.

The Three-day workshop was held under DHO Dr. Abdul Mateen and Deputy Director Dr. Aurangzeb Mughal. Assistant Director Syed Mubashir Ghelani, AD Training Sumaira Gul and DSV Khawaja Zia formally presented the training sessions on Measles awareness and its preventions to the participants of the workshop. Medical Officers and other skilled persons were the participants of the workshop.

The participants of the workshop have also been given the chances of activities in groups to understand the skills of prevention from Measles.

The participants were informed meticulously about the symptoms of Measles like fever, flue, cough, redness of eyes and throat swelling and the participants have been emphasized to suggest the Measles vaccination to the patients in this regard to prevent themselves from this disease, trainers maintained.

The trainers on the occasion informed the trainees that AJK Health Department is going to launch the Measles awareness campaign across the AJK in near future and said that Health employees are being timely well trained and prepared to organize such training workshops by Health department.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

58 seconds ago
 PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate heal ..

PMC delegation visits Balochistan to evaluate healthcare facilities

1 minute ago
 Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian ..

Pakistan experiences 4th wave of COVID amid Indian variant showing rise in Karac ..

1 minute ago
 MoIB, APP receive ISO certificate

MoIB, APP receive ISO certificate

1 minute ago
 Temple attackers being taken to task: Chief Minist ..

Temple attackers being taken to task: Chief Minister

21 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 169 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 169 new infections in 24 hours

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.