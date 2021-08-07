EPI, Health department jointly organizes 3-day Measles prevention workshop

The EPI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department jointly organized three days Measles prevention workshop in District Neelum on the directives of Provincial Program Manager (PPM) Dr.Bushra Shamus

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The EPI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department jointly organized three days Measles prevention workshop in District Neelum on the directives of Provincial Program Manager (PPM) Dr.Bushra Shamus.

The Three-day workshop was held under DHO Dr. Abdul Mateen and Deputy Director Dr. Aurangzeb Mughal. Assistant Director Syed Mubashir Ghelani, AD Training Sumaira Gul and DSV Khawaja Zia formally presented the training sessions on Measles awareness and its preventions to the participants of the workshop. Medical Officers and other skilled persons were the participants of the workshop.

The participants of the workshop have also been given the chances of activities in groups to understand the skills of prevention from Measles.

The participants were informed meticulously about the symptoms of Measles like fever, flue, cough, redness of eyes and throat swelling and the participants have been emphasized to suggest the Measles vaccination to the patients in this regard to prevent themselves from this disease, trainers maintained.

The trainers on the occasion informed the trainees that AJK Health Department is going to launch the Measles awareness campaign across the AJK in near future and said that Health employees are being timely well trained and prepared to organize such training workshops by Health department.