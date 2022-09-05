UrduPoint.com

EPI Initiates Vaccination To Prevent Outbreak Of Communicable Diseases In Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 06:58 PM

EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas

Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday initiated vaccination campaign on emergency basis to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday initiated vaccination campaign on emergency basis to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas of the province.

The vaccination campaign has been launched for twelve days and would also cover merged districts of the province, says a press statement issued here.

The decision of launching of vaccination campaign had been taken by Director EPI KP, Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan during an emergency called meeting attended by all the District Health Officers and EPI staff.

Director EPI directed participants of the meeting for launching of 12 days vaccination campaign wherein children from new born to two-year old will be administered vaccine against different diseases.

Director EPI said there is serious threat for outbreak of different diseases which can infect large number of people mostly minor children.

During the 12 days campaign, vaccines would be administered to 103,692 number of children for which duty has been assigned to 3000 vaccinators and more than 200 District Supervisors.

He said due to drinking of contaminated water different diseases were being reported in different parts of the province and people should be advised to give extra care to hygiene of environment and intake both liquid and solid.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water All From

Recent Stories

23 arrested over gambling charges

23 arrested over gambling charges

1 minute ago
 PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airi ..

PEMRA issues fresh warning to TV channels for airing content against state insti ..

2 minutes ago
 6-day corona vaccination drive for children to sta ..

6-day corona vaccination drive for children to start from Sep 19

2 minutes ago
 Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Sch ..

Women University to assist Punjab govt in Camp Schools initiative, address women ..

2 minutes ago
 Court issues notice to NAB on PA speaker's plea

Court issues notice to NAB on PA speaker's plea

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area S ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits flood affected area Shorkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.