EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas

Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday initiated vaccination campaign on emergency basis to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday initiated vaccination campaign on emergency basis to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in flood hit areas of the province.

The vaccination campaign has been launched for twelve days and would also cover merged districts of the province, says a press statement issued here.

The decision of launching of vaccination campaign had been taken by Director EPI KP, Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan during an emergency called meeting attended by all the District Health Officers and EPI staff.

Director EPI directed participants of the meeting for launching of 12 days vaccination campaign wherein children from new born to two-year old will be administered vaccine against different diseases.

Director EPI said there is serious threat for outbreak of different diseases which can infect large number of people mostly minor children.

During the 12 days campaign, vaccines would be administered to 103,692 number of children for which duty has been assigned to 3000 vaccinators and more than 200 District Supervisors.

He said due to drinking of contaminated water different diseases were being reported in different parts of the province and people should be advised to give extra care to hygiene of environment and intake both liquid and solid.