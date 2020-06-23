EPI kicks off 12-day vaccination drive in merged districts, subdivisions to control 10 vaccine preventable diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) has started a 12-day Enhance Outreach Activity (EOA) in merged districts and sub-divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to control the 10 vaccine preventable children diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) has started a 12-day Enhance Outreach Activity (EOA) in merged districts and sub-divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to control the 10 vaccine preventable children diseases.

The main objectives of EOA is to build immunity of the community against the 10 vaccine preventable diseases like Childhood Tuberculosis (TB), Polio, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Tetanus, Hepatitis-B, Meningitis, Diphtheria, Measles in the merged districts through vaccine. The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), 12-day EOA has started from June 15 and will be continue till June 27, said the spokesperson on Tuesday.

The activity has formally inaugurated by Dr Hafeez Ullah Program Manager EPI in South Waziristan where he also visited various EPI centers and monitored EOA sessions being and executed in the far and wide of South Waziristan district.

Talking to the journalists Dr Hafeez said that on the directives of Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi he visited South Waziristan to closely monitor the activity and check the arrangements for the activity.

All due, defaulters and zero dose children will be covered through this EOA and such activities were indispensable to prevent any outbreaks of the vaccine preventable diseases, he added.

Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi said that all available resources will be utilize for the merged areas' people to provide them better health facilities in their own areas.

He further said that he will leave no stone unturned to provide any type of health care services to the public at their door step. "All parents are requested to extend their cooperation to the visiting teams by bringing out their children for vaccination," Dr Niaz Afridi added.