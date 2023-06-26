Open Menu

EPI KP Launches Measles Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken proactive measures to curb the spread of measles disease by initiating a vaccination campaign in 135 Union Councils across 14 districts identified as outbreak hotspots, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Commencing last week and running until June 27, the campaign aims to administer vaccinations to a total of 896,000 children aged between 6 months and 5 years. The EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, based on their data, reports 22 deaths linked to measles, with samples collected and sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for further investigation.

The results from the National Institute of Health indicate that out of the tested cases, 13 were confirmed to be positive for measles, while the remaining cases were attributed to other diseases. Within the past 9 days, the EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully vaccinated 762,711 children across the 14 districts, including D.I. Khan, Charsadda, North Wazir, Bajaur, Peshawar, Hangu, Kohat, Mardan, Karak, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Haripur, Nowshera, and Tank.

Of these children, 376,343 were male and 386,368 were female.

The Director of EPI KP, in a statement, emphasized the presence of 1,844 basic health units throughout the province and the efforts made by EPI KP to conduct special campaigns to reach every unvaccinated child.

The Director highlighted that the 13 children who tested positive for measles were not vaccinated due to their parents' refusal and failed to receive timely vaccinations during the designated vaccination periods.

The Director of EPI KP urged all parents to cooperate for the bright future of their children and encouraged them to vaccinate against the 12 dangerous diseases.

Additionally, the Director emphasized that parents who refuse vaccination not only put their own children at risk but also endanger the health of children living in their neighborhoods and among their relatives.

EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains committed to ensuring the well-being of children in the region and will continue to take necessary steps to control the spread of measles and other preventable diseases.

