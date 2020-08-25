UrduPoint.com
EPI Launched In 34 UCs Of Muzaffargarh District

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) launched on Tuesday in 34 UCs of the district wherein kids upto five years of age would be vaccinated against ten infectious diseases

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) launched on Tuesday in 34 UCs of the district wherein kids upto five years of age would be vaccinated against ten infectious diseases.

ECO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Fayyaz Kareem Legarid opened the drive by vaccinating a kid at Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Khanpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA, Dr Leghari said that infectious several diseases could only be controlled by effective immunization.

All resources would be exhausted to make the drive a success adding that supervisors should go into the field to check the campaign personally.

Earlier, he inspected the BHU Khanpur.

