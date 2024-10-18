EPI Launches Community-based Awareness Program
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The project director EPI Sindh Dr Muhammad Naeem under the guidance of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, initiated an innovative community-based awareness program
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The project director EPI Sindh Dr Muhammad Naeem under the guidance of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, initiated an innovative community-based
awareness program.
Supported by UNICEF, this initiative aims to boost demand for vaccinations within the community by utilizing creative and engaging strategies.
The campaign includes puppet shows, vaccination jingles, and a magic show, designed to captivate children and families while delivering important health messages.
These fun-filled activities are being carried out in high-risk Union Councils (UCs) where vaccination coverage is low, and there have been cases of Diphtheria and Measles.This week-long series of events is focused on 10 high-risk UCs in Karachi and is part of a broader effort to engage communities and emphasize the importance of vaccinations.
By using locally popular entertainment formats, this initiative is expected to create greater awareness and increase vaccination uptake, reducing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.
During the program at District Malir, UC-5 Landhi Town, a puppet show was organized at Al-Hamra
School.
The event was attended by local UC councilors, the UC chairman, parents, local influencers, and health officials including Dr Imdad Channa (DHO Malir), Dr Farooq Chandio, Dr Muhammad Jan, Suneel Raja (Provincial Communication Specialist EPI) and Mahesh Katri among others.
