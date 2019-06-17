EPI launches vaccination drive in five districts, two subdivsision of merged areas

(@imziishan)

Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Directorate of Health Services, Merged Areas in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) has started a 12-day extensive outreach vaccination drive in five districts and two subdivisions of merged areas.

EPI Programme Manager Dr Sahibzada Muhammad Khalid told that the drive will be completed in three rounds with first round started from Khyber, Mohmnad, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kurram, Orakzai districts and Sub division Peshawar and Kohat.

Objectives of the outreach programme is to increase routine immunization coverage and control the measles and diphtheria in the merged districts, he added.

He said that the drive was launched keeping in view the low coverage of routine immunization coverage and recent outbreaks of measles and diphtheria cases as well as the emergence of Pertussis in tribal districts.

The EPI cell has devised a joint strategy to control the diseases after extensive deliberations with World Health Organization.

Keeping in view four indicators low pentavalent vaccine coverage, outbreak of diphtheria and increased dropout rate and difference in birth cohort.

All defaulters, missed children, zero dose children and refusals will be covered through routine outreach immunization, he maintained.

EPI Programme Manager said that the outbreaks can only be controlled through comprehensive strategy based on extensive outreach which will cover all the defaulters and zero dose children.

"The districts have been facing outbreaks of preventable diseases due to low vaccination coverage of children," he said.

Khalid informed that to control such outbreaks and vaccinate the unreached children (zero dose and defaulters), extensive outreach vaccination is needed in all union councils of the newly merged districts and adjacent sub-divisions of erstwhile Fata.