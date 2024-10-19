EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) has organized the 2nd Puppet Show at Govt Khyber school in UC-5 Baldia, district Keamari on Saturday.

The objective of the program was to disseminate awareness about immunization and vaccination of children.

The Puppet Show was also aimed at providing awareness regarding vaccinations against 12 deadly diseases and urged parents to get their children vaccinated.

A puppet, named "Teeko" performed before children and urged them not to be scared but to fight against 12 diseases through vaccination.

In the puppet show, the parents were urged to ensure immunization of their babies up to 15 months at EPI centres and make them safe from these diseases.

A magical show was also held for schoolchildren including girls and they were awarded gifts.

Suneel Raja of EPI also addressed the program and urged the participants to ensure children are vaccinated against the said diseases free of cost and make them protected.

Speaking on the occasion, Bureau Chief APP Karachi Abdullah Sarohi also called upon participants of the show not to hesitate to get children vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases.

He also urged to give respect to vaccinators and polio workers as they always remain in the field to save your children from diseases.