EPI organises seminar on 'Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh, with the support of UNICEF,organized an advocacy Seminar on the "Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine".

The objective of the seminar was to spread awareness about the virus, its prevention and the the treatment in Sindh.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was the chief guest of the seminar while provincial Heath Secretary Rehan Iqbal Baloch attended as guest of honour.

The health leadership in Sindh is fully committed to safeguarding the well-being of the population, with a special focus on protecting females from preventable diseases. The HPV vaccine plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer, ensuring a healthier future for women across our province, EPI officials said.

Addressing the seminar, Health Minister Azra Pechuho said said that the Human Papilloma Virus infects women and causes cervical cancer.

Dr. Pechuho said that the Sindh government will launch HPV vaccine in Sindh and girls aged 9 to 14 years would be vaccinated from next year.

She said HPV vaccine should be administered to all women up to 50 years of age but it would be compulsory from next year for young girls of adolescent age (9 to 14 years).

"We are considering vaccinating girls in schools so that the maximum target could be achieved," Dr Pechuho said.

She said the HPV vaccine was for prevention of cervical cancer and it has no side effects, adding that second dose of the vaccine would be administered after 6 months of the first dose.

Provincial Health Secretary Rehan Iqbal Baloch, EPI Project Director Dr Muhammad Naeem Rajput and expert doctors shed light on the HPV virus and its prevention.

Later on health experts gave their presentation on HPV virus, its prevention and treatment.

They informed that 5008 cases of HPV virus of them 3760 affected patients lost their lives.

They urged all stakeholders to disseminate awareness regarding the virus so that women as well as man could be protected from the dangerous virus which caused cervical cancer.