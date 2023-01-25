UrduPoint.com

EPI Services Camp Held At Channan Peer For Residents Of Cholistan

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

EPI services camp held at Channan Peer for residents of Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :With the support of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur, an EPI services camp was set up in the Chanan Peer area of ??Cholistan and desert rangers and children were also vaccinated against various diseases in the camp.

Director of Health Services Dr Tanveer Shah, CEO of Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Divisional Officer World Health Organization Dr Mufikar, and Deputy District Health Officer Yazman were also present on this occasion.

Doctors administered polio drops to children living in the desert of Cholistan and examined the children's parents and gave them medicines for treatment.

It should be noted that four mobile teams of the District Health Authority went to the remote areas of Cholistan and vaccinated the children.

CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, WHO and Focal Person Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, and WHO representative Dr Mufikar administered the vaccination process.

