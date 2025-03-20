EPI Sindh honors dedicated vaccinators in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), organized a special recognition ceremony to honor the dedication and hard work of vaccinators.

The event took place at the District Health Officer (DHO) Office in Hyderabad, recognizing vaccinators, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and doctors from Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

According to a press release, the programme was organized by Dr Mukhtiar Bhayo, Head of Sub Office WHO and Dr Waqar Soomro, National Program Officer (NPO) WHO. While, Dr Muhammad Naeem, Project Director EPI Sindh and Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Director, graced the occasion as chief guests.

They presented appreciation certificates, awards, and WHO souvenirs to the top-performing vaccinators, acknowledging their tireless efforts in protecting the children of Sindh from vaccine-preventable diseases.