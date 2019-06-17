EPI starts immunization against three preventable diseases in merged districts: Dr Khalid

(@FahadShabbir)

Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization Dr Mohammad Khalid Monday said that (EPI) in collaboration with WHO has started immunization drive against three preventable diseases in five merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization Dr Mohammad Khalid Monday said that (EPI) in collaboration with WHO has started immunization drive against three preventable diseases in five merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here, he said that immunization drive has been started against Pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria and Measles in five merged districts to improve the vaccination ratio in these areas.

He said KP directorate of Health in consultation with WHO has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to overcome these diseases in the merged districts, adding that the 12-day program would comprise three rounds.

He said that first round has already started under which refusal cases and newly borne babies would be vaccinated while in second round the left over children would be covered and in third round the vaccination campaign would be launched to eliminate the diseases from the tribal areas.