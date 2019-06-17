UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPI Starts Immunization Against Three Preventable Diseases In Merged Districts: Dr Khalid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

EPI starts immunization against three preventable diseases in merged districts: Dr Khalid

Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization Dr Mohammad Khalid Monday said that (EPI) in collaboration with WHO has started immunization drive against three preventable diseases in five merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Program Manager Expanded Program on Immunization Dr Mohammad Khalid Monday said that (EPI) in collaboration with WHO has started immunization drive against three preventable diseases in five merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here, he said that immunization drive has been started against Pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria and Measles in five merged districts to improve the vaccination ratio in these areas.

He said KP directorate of Health in consultation with WHO has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to overcome these diseases in the merged districts, adding that the 12-day program would comprise three rounds.

He said that first round has already started under which refusal cases and newly borne babies would be vaccinated while in second round the left over children would be covered and in third round the vaccination campaign would be launched to eliminate the diseases from the tribal areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

45 seconds ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

51 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.