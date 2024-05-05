Open Menu

EPI To Add Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer For Girls From 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Vaccination for Human Papillpmarvirus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer among girls will be included in Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) from 2025 as preventative measure.

Health Specialist United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Dr Qurat ul Ain, told this scribe of APP ON Sunday that HPV was a powerful tool for preventing cervical cancer among girls.

Thousands of girls are at risk of the cancer, she said and added that it's vaccine would be included in EPP for girls aged between 9-15 yeas from next year as a preventative measure.

Cervical cancer starts in the cell of cervix which is lower narrow end of the uterus (womb) she explained.

Cervical cancer develops slowly over time, the health specialist informed.

She maintained that awareness seminars were being conducted in different cities of Punjab wherein mediapersons are invited for training and to highlight their role for public sensitization in connection with immunization week.

Recently, we have arranged two sessions in Faisalabad and Multan, Health Specialist said, adding that different organizations including GAVI, WHO, UNICEF,BMFG and NGOs are working on immunization.

Dr Qurat ul Ain stated that EPI was kicked off in 1978 with the vaccination of six diseases and now kids are being vaccinated against 12 diseases under the programme.

