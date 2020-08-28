UrduPoint.com
EPI Training Programme Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:42 PM

A seven-day global management training programme for immunizations (EPI) organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department concluded here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A seven-day global management training programme for immunizations (EPI) organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department concluded here on Friday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the concluding ceremony while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while Provincial EPI Coordinator Dr Farhad Rasheed, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah Qazi were also present.

The divisional officers WHO, including CEOs Health, DHOs from Faisalabad, Attock, Jhelum, Multan and Kasur districts participated in the training programme and delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Ishrat Ali appreciated the EPI training event and said that 100 per cent targets should be achieved by implementing the guidelines given by experts in the training programme and in this regard awareness of parents was very imperative.

Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir Khan, DG EPI Punjab Dr Bashir Ahmed,Provincial EPI Medical Officer WHO and Dr Jamshed Ahmed also spoke.

