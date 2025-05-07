EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among female vaccinators

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) To empower frontline health workers, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the support of UNICEF, distributed 20 electric scooters among female vaccinators besides two vehicles for vaccine transportation during a ceremony held at the Directorate General Health Services Office here Wednesday.

Advisor on Health KP, Ihtisham Ali, Director General Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Saleem and UNICEF Chief of Health at the UNICEF Pakistan formally handed over the keys to the female recipients.

Appreciating the efforts of EPI KP and the continued support of UNICEF, Ihtisham Ali commended the initiative as a step forward in enhancing immunization coverage across the province.

He urged the vaccinators to take proper care of the scooters and ensure their effective and appropriate use.

“These scooters are your responsibility. Use them as your own asset and strictly for official duties,” he said.

“They are environmentally friendly and cost-effective, as no fuel is required,” he added.

He further directed the Director General Health Services to develop a comprehensive mechanism for the monitoring, utilization, and sustainability of these assets.

Also present at the event were Special Secretary Health KP, Emergency Operations Center Coordinator, Additional Director Generals, Directors of various health programs, Health Officers, UNICEF Health Team members, and other stakeholders.

Briefing the participants, Director EPI KP Dr. Asghar Khan explained that the distribution is part of a pilot program under which 20 electric scooters are being provided to male and female frontline workers in the districts of Haripur and Mardan.

“With UNICEF’s support, we aim to expand this initiative to other districts to motivate our frontline workers and enable them to carry out their duties more efficiently,” he said.

Dr. Asghar Khan highlighted the eco-friendly nature of the scooters, which do not require fuel, thereby reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

“Female vaccinators will now be able to reach households more conveniently, which will significantly enhance the immunization process,” he added.

He noted that while motorcycles have previously been provided to vaccinators in both merged and settled districts, this is the first time electric scooters have been allocated specifically to female health workers.

“This initiative will boost their morale and enable them to perform their duties more effectively.”

“This effort promotes gender inclusivity and supports environmentally sustainable health service delivery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Dr. Asghar Khan remarked.

Speaking at the event, Director General Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, emphasized the need for rigorous monitoring and reporting.

“This is a pilot project. If successful, it will be scaled up to other districts. Proper documentation and evaluation will be critical,” he said.

Günter Boussery, Chief of Health at the UNICEF Pakistan Country Office, lauded the initiative as an innovative and environmentally conscious step.

“Environmental sustainability is a global concern and introducing eco-friendly vehicles is commendable,” he said.

“Although this is a pilot project, if successful, it can be replicated in other areas of the province. It's a new technology, and its proper use will be crucial,” he added.

“With these scooters, vaccinators will be able to travel more easily between facilities, which will significantly improve immunization coverage.”

At the end of the ceremony keys of scooters and vehicles handover to the female health workers of Haripur and Mardan while two vehicle handover to DI Khan and Charsada.