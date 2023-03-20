'Epic poetry' book on Pashtun spouse of Mughal Emperor Babur launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :An epic poetry book on the Pashtun wife of Zahir-ud-Din Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire that ruled much of South Asia for around 300 years, was launched here at Victoria Hall of Peshawar Museum.

The book, entitled `Bibi Mubarika and Babur', is authored in English by former Chief Secretary KP, Sahibzada Riaz Noor.

Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan was the chief guest at the launching ceremony which was attended by famous personalities, intellectuals, writers and members of the Literary Society of Edwardes College Peshawar.

Some of the speakers joined the event virtually and sent video messages to express applause and accolades for the author for bringing to the limelight a legendary woman of the Pashtun belt, who is relatively not much known in the pages of history.

Babur married Bibi Mubarika, daughter of Malik Shah Mansur, chief of the Yousafzai tribe and resident of Thana area of Malakand, for cementing relationships with a Pashtun chieftain who showed resistance during his expedition to the former sub-continent. She was the fifth spouse of the Mughal Emperor.

"By writing the poetic book `Bibi Mubarika and Babur', Sahibzada Riaz Noor has not only done a favour to literature but also to history," said Akbar S Ahmad, an anthropologist, scholar of islam and Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies at American University.

"He has given us not only a poem rich in imagery, colour and emotion but a history lesson full of insights," he added in his virtual message from Washington.

"Bibi Mubarika was so loving and loyal to her husband that she put herself in danger of travelling around 1100 km distance from Kabul to Agra for bringing back earthy remains of her husband (Babur) to fulfill his wish of burial in Char Bagh (Kabul)," apprised Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain, a US-based doctor with roots in Peshawar and author of several books.

Raiz Noor depicts the life of Babur and his Yousafzai wife using well-chosen words to paint vivid imagery, he remarked.

Former Chief Secretary and noted poet, Ejaz Rahim said the book penned by Sahibzada Riaz Noor had outclassed his own 24 books.

He said the first book written by Riaz Noor `Dragon Fly' in 2019 was about the lyrical poetry genre and this was about the epic genre.

"Bibi Mubarika and Babur is a wonderfully rich and vivid narrative poem which brings into mind the epic of antiquity," observed Muneeza Shamsie, a writer.

Whilst reviving epic poetry tradition, the book makes a significant contribution in shedding new light on roles women played in Mughal history, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan highly appreciated the efforts made by Sahibzada Riaz Noor in highlighting the role of a Pushtun lady in the Mughal dynasty.

He expressed his pleasure over a number of former bureaucrats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa making their debut in literature by contributing books. Interestingly, five ex-Chief Secretaries were present in the hall for the book launch which was unprecedented.

Azam Khan disclosed that he also had authored his memoir and the book was ready for going to press but he was tasked with the responsibility of serving as head of the interim government.

He said he has now decided to incorporate experiences from his service as Chief Minister and print the book later.

The author in his address gave references to establish the historical authenticity of events mentioned in his epic.

The book launching ceremony was also addressed by Spuzhmai Khattak, Teacher of English Literature Swabi University, Prof Shujat Ali, Principal of Edwards College Peshawar, Nasir Iqbal Coordinator of BS English Programme and Maria, the student representative of the Edwardes English Literary Society.