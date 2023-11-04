Epidemic Surra affects several camels in Rojhan Mazari

Many animals fell ill due to epidemic Surra, a disease caused by a blood borne parasite and transmitted by biting flies, in camels in Gharibabad village of Chak Dilbar of Rojhan Mazari Tehsil of Rajanpur district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Many animals fell ill due to epidemic Surra, a disease caused by a blood borne parasite and transmitted by biting flies, in camels in Gharibabad village of Chak Dilbar of Rojhan Mazari Tehsil of Rajanpur district.

It can affect horses, donkeys, mules, deer, camels, llamas, dogs, cats, cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs and usually causes chronic wasting in cattle and is often fatal in horses, dogs and cats.

On the reports of large number of animals falling sick, the medical teams ensured improvement of health of the animals by stopping the spread of the epidemic through treatment.

The teams of the Department of Livestock and Dairy Development arrived on time and took the samples of the sick animals number of camels being sick. Death of two camels has been confirmed so far while a large number of camels in the settlement fell ill due to the epidemic.

the majority of the people of this area earn their living from rearing large animals like camels.

Dr. Sohaib Farooq, an officer of Livestock and Dairy Development department told APP on Saturday that medical teams reached the spot on reports of epidemics in large animals and made a detailed assessment of the situation by covering an area of 8 km door to door.

Along with taking samples, their treatment was also started immediately, he said and added that the result of the emergency sample did not confirm any severe epidemic, He informed that such a disease can occur due to the change of water or fodder in animals, and this is called the Surra outbreak, which is not very dangerous.

Improvement is possible with treatment Inflammatory condition was revealed in the sick animals which were treated and 40 pc improvement was reported on the second day. Dr Sohaib stated.

He said that there is no truth in the news of the death of many animals due to the wave of epidemic diseases in the large animals camels in the area.

He said that the medical teams will remain in the area until the health of the sick animals improves.

Locals including Saeed Mazari Danish Khan, Nasreen Bibi, Haji Janab Linjawani, Yunus Mazari and others told news agency that only in our area in the whole district, almost every house has a big animal camel and from here the camels are reared and taken to the markets all over the country for sale and it is our livelihood.

They informed that since yesterday, due to the inflammatory disease in the animals, they have been facing serious trouble.

They informed that they approached livestock Department of Livestock and teams reached in time and saved us from financial loss by providing free treatment.

