Epilepsy Affects Nearly 50 Million People Worldwide: Expert
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) organized a symposium and awareness walk to highlight epilepsy awareness, diagnosis, and treatment, on the occasion of World Epilepsy Day on Tuesday.
Executive Director Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, Prof. Mohsin Zaheer, Prof. Athar Javed, Prof. Shahzad Hussain, Prof. Ahsan Numan, Prof. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Abid, Prof. Qasim Bukhari, Prof. Col. Ali Yousaf, Prof. Shahid Mukhtar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, NS Asia Khanum, Dr. Rashid Imran, Dr. Qudsum Yousaf and Dr. Ammar Yasir participated and gave lectures on epilepsy's symptoms, modern diagnostic techniques and treatment options.
Addressing the symposium, Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir emphasized that epilepsy affects nearly 50 million people worldwide. He pointed out that the neurological disorder can result from brain injuries, strokes, tumors and infections such as meningitis and without proper treatment epilepsy patients face an increased risk of premature death. He highlighted that superstitions, social stigma, and mistreatment further complicate the lives of those affected underscoring the need for public awareness and support.
While epilepsy is not entirely curable, its severity and frequency can be effectively managed with medication, Prof. Asif Bashir added. He urged caregivers to ensure patients adhere to prescribed medication, maintain regular sleep patterns, engage in physical activity and avoid smoking to improve their quality of life.
Prof. Dr. Mohsin Zaheer, a senior neurologist, emphasized that PINS is equipped with cutting-edge facilities for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders. He encouraged individuals experiencing symptoms of epilepsy or other neurological conditions to seek immediate consultation with qualified professionals to prevent complications.
In their lectures, Prof. Athar Javed and Prof. Shahzad Hussain highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding epilepsy. They provided essential first-aid guidelines for handling seizures, advising that patients should be laid on their left side with a soft object such as a pillow or jacket placed under their head. They cautioned against restraining the patient or attempting to stop the seizure.
