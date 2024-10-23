EPI Sindh in collaboration with UNICEF, organized a puppet show at Kanwari Colony in district West to promote the importance of vaccination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) EPI Sindh in collaboration with UNICEF, organized a puppet show at Kanwari Colony in district West to promote the importance of vaccination.

The event attracted hundreds of children, families, local councilors, influencers, and community elders. Attendees enjoyed a range of entertaining activities, including puppet shows, magic shows and games for children, all aimed at conveying key health messages to the community in a fun and engaging way.

Prominent participants included Dr. Uzair Farooquri, District EPI Focal Person, Dr. Wasif Shaikh, Polio Incharge, Dr. Tariq Masood and other health officials, who reinforced the importance of vaccinations and their role in preventing life-threatening diseases like Diphtheria and Measles.

This event is part of a week-long awareness campaign in Karachi’s high-risk areas, utilizing innovative approaches to boost vaccination rates and engage communities in preventive healthcare.