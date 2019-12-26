UrduPoint.com
EP's Vice President To Arrive Pakistan Today

Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo on the special invitation of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will arrive Lahore today (Friday) on a two-day visit

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo on the special invitation of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will arrive Lahore today (Friday) on a two-day visit.

Matters including extension in GSP-Plus Status and economic relations will be discussed. Accordingto a communiqu issued by Governor House here, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to Europe this month, had invited him and now European Parliament's Vice President Mr.

Fabio Massimo is arriving Lahore today (Friday). Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and European Parliament's Vice President Mr.

Fabio Massimo will hold formal meeting in whicheconomy and other issues will come under discussion.

Later on the media will alsobe briefed about the meeting.In this connection, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo's visit to Pakistan is very important.

Fabio will hold meetings with delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and business community as well as participate invarious functions to discuss extension in GSP-Plus status, and ways and means to further improve Pakistan's access to European markets.

