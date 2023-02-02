UrduPoint.com

EPT Fines CEO 'Multi Garden B-17' Rs 0.5 Mln

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Environmental Protection Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on the Chief Executive of Multi Professional Co-operative Housing Society 'Multi Garden B-17' for flouting environmental laws.

Tribunal Chairman and Member Technical Dr Muhammad Bashir passed a judgment on February 1 in which a fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed, upon non-compliance of Environmental Laws by the Chief Executive of Multi Professional Co-operative Housing Society, which was to be paid within 15 days of the date of judgment, Environmental Protection Tribunal Registrar Bakhtawar Irshad told APP.

The Tribunal in its judgment also directed the Director General of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) to initiate proceedings and file complaints in the Tribunal positively within 15 days of the passed ruling against all housing schemes or societies in the Federal capital that had started construction without obtaining necessary environmental approvals.

"And also take to task all housing schemes or societies which have obtained environmental approvals but are not abiding by the conditions imposed thereof. If required, the DG Pak-EPA may seek the assistance of the Chairman CDA in this regard," it added.

