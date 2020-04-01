UrduPoint.com
Eputy Commissioner Rawalpindi , CPO Visits Markets To Implement The Government's Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq alongwith the City Police Officer (CPO) Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars to implement the government's lockdown to contain coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq alongwith the City Police Officer (CPO) Wednesday visited various markets and bazaars to implement the government's lockdown to contain coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that circles had been marked outside shops to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of Punjab government to ensure protection from Coronavirus.

Strict action would be taken on the violation of closure of shops, he said adding that the businessmen must observe timings of shops.

He urged the people to restrict their movement inside their houses and extend full cooperation to the district administration.

"Precaution is the best tool to fight coronovirus" he added.

