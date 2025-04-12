Open Menu

EQQN CEO Claims Prior Details Of Earthquake On 12th April

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

EQQN CEO claims prior details of earthquake on 12th April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of the Earthquake Quick news & Research Centre (EQQN), Muhammad Shehbaz Leghari, claimed on Saturday that the earthquakes which struck Pakistan on April 12 had been forecast earlier during a press conference held on Monday, April 7, at the National Press Club.

Speaking to APP, he stated, “Our prediction about today’s earthquake came true, with only a minimal difference in its magnitude and timing on the Richter scale.”

Pakistan was jolted by two strong tremors within the span of an hour on Saturday afternoon, sparking panic among residents in several cities.

The first quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, occurred at 11:54 PM, with its epicenter near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 88 kilometers.

Just 36 minutes later, at 12:30 PM, a second and more powerful earthquake struck, registering a magnitude of 5.5. This tremor’s epicenter was located 60 kilometers from Rawalpindi, at a much shallower depth of just 12 kilometers.

During the April 7 press conference, the EQQN CEO had predicted seismic activity between April 8 and 11, with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, expected to impact regions from the northern to southern parts of the country.

/395

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

1 hour ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

2 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

3 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

4 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

4 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

5 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan