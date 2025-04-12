EQQN CEO Claims Prior Details Of Earthquake On 12th April
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of the Earthquake Quick news & Research Centre (EQQN), Muhammad Shehbaz Leghari, claimed on Saturday that the earthquakes which struck Pakistan on April 12 had been forecast earlier during a press conference held on Monday, April 7, at the National Press Club.
Speaking to APP, he stated, “Our prediction about today’s earthquake came true, with only a minimal difference in its magnitude and timing on the Richter scale.”
Pakistan was jolted by two strong tremors within the span of an hour on Saturday afternoon, sparking panic among residents in several cities.
The first quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, occurred at 11:54 PM, with its epicenter near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 88 kilometers.
Just 36 minutes later, at 12:30 PM, a second and more powerful earthquake struck, registering a magnitude of 5.5. This tremor’s epicenter was located 60 kilometers from Rawalpindi, at a much shallower depth of just 12 kilometers.
During the April 7 press conference, the EQQN CEO had predicted seismic activity between April 8 and 11, with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, expected to impact regions from the northern to southern parts of the country.
