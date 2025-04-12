EQQN Claims About Predictions Of Seismic Activities On 12th April In Advance
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Earthquake Quick news & Research Centre (EQQN), on Saturday claimed that earthquakes on 12th April were disclosed earlier during the press conference on last Monday, 7 April, at the National Press Club.
While talking to APP, he stated, "Our prediction about today’s earthquake came true, with only a minimal difference in its magnitude and timing on the Richter scale."
As, the country was jolted by two significant earthquake tremors within the span of an hour on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among residents in multiple cities.
The first quake, measuring 4.
3 on the Richter scale, struck at 11:54 PM with its epicentre near the Pak-Afghan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 88 kilometres.
Just 36 minutes later, at 12:30 PM, a second and more powerful earthquake struck, registering a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.
Its epicentre was located 60 kilometres from Rawalpindi, at a significantly shallower depth of only 12 kilometres.
During a press conference on the 7th of this month, the CEO predicted that the country would experience seismic activity between the 8th and 11th of April, with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, affecting regions from the north to the south.
