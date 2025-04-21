EQQN predicts more earthquakes hit the north side of Pakistan this week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Shahbaz Leghari, head of the private earthquake forecasting company, Earthquake Quick news & Research Center (EQQN), claimed that two earthquakes expected to strike northern Pakistan this week.

“Two earthquakes are expected to occur in Pakistan from April 21 to 26, 2025, with a depth of 56 kilometers,” said a press release on Monday.

The calculations showed that these earthquakes are expected to hit all the cities in the North, with a magnitude of 4.3 to 5.1 on the Richter scale, he said.