EQQN Predicts More Earthquakes Hit The North Side Of Pakistan This Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Shahbaz Leghari, head of the private earthquake forecasting company, Earthquake Quick news & Research Center (EQQN), claimed that two earthquakes expected to strike northern Pakistan this week.
“Two earthquakes are expected to occur in Pakistan from April 21 to 26, 2025, with a depth of 56 kilometers,” said a press release on Monday.
The calculations showed that these earthquakes are expected to hit all the cities in the North, with a magnitude of 4.3 to 5.1 on the Richter scale, he said.
Recent Stories
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
EQQN predicts more earthquakes hit the north side of Pakistan this week8 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 mln8 minutes ago
-
WSSC to observe cleanliness week in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders pay tribute to philosopher-poet Allama Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department launches canal cleaning drive18 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication drive begins across AJK18 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt committed to supporting provinces in youth empowerment: PM’s Aide18 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss force labor, child labor, human trafficking issue18 minutes ago
-
Man kills step-daughter38 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police personnel in South Waziristan38 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker held39 minutes ago