Equal Access To Education 'key To Social Progress': Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday stressed that equal access to education was a key to social progress for fulfilling the promise of empowering the youth in real means.

"The present government would continue to focus on the welfare of the 68% of the youth population as they are a precious national asset to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity of the country", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Minister emphasized that the skilled youth will not only help in the economic self-reliance of their families but can also earn foreign exchange for Pakistan by working abroad and playing an effective role in strengthening the economy of the country.

"Empowering the underprivileged youth by drastically increasing opportunities for their education, training, and employment is critical for the future of the country," he added.

He also expressed his confidence that with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's all institutions including education will be further strengthened.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started the youth development program to enhance the skills of students across the country and to provide youth employment opportunities to empower them.

Replying to a question, he lashed out that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was "misleading the entire nation and youth with his culture of abusive language in politics.

He said Imran Khan was spreading chaos and frustration among the masses by twisting the facts instead of joining hands with the government for the real progress of the country.

