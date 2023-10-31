Open Menu

Equal Coverage To All Political Parties Should Be PTV's Priority, Directs Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Equal coverage to all political parties should be PTV's priority, directs Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said providing equal coverage to all political parties should be Pakistan Television's priority.

During a meeting with ptv News Current Affairs and Social Media teams, the minister was given a briefing about PTV News and current affairs programmes.

Participation of the leaders from various political parties in current affairs' programmes will increase PTV's credibility, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said Pakistan Television being the largest media organization in the country, had an important national role in elections.

The minister said that PTV's role in clean, transparent and impartial elections will be unforgettable.

He was informed that news coverage and its scope has grown exponentially over the past few years.

The PTV team informed the minister that an increase in the number of bulletins by PTV has helped the viewers to be aware of the latest developments.

In news, on-camera reporting and reports on social issues were being given special importance, the minister was informed.

There has been a change in the news section not only in terms of quantity but also the style of presentation from National News Bureau Islamabad and other centers have changed, the PTV team informed him.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and PTV Director Current Affairs Aun Sahi attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Social Media Media All From PTV

Recent Stories

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

29 minutes ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

30 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

39 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

50 minutes ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

60 minutes ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

4 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

13 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan