Equal Development In KP's All Districts Priority Of Govt: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that previous governments were focused only on their own Constituencies while presently development activities were going on equally basis in all parts of the province including newly merged districts.

Addressing a public meeting at Manglawar, district Swat, he said that equal development of all the districts of the province was the priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The chief minister clarified that whatever development work done in Swat would be carried out in each district of the province. He said that he was not the chief minister of only district Swat, rather of the whole province.

Speaking about ongoing development and welfare initiatives, he said that currently KP was on top in all aspects.

He said that he has completed each and every task which assigned to him by his leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to unjustified and irrational criticism of opposition, he said that those calling the present government as selected were themselves selected and incompetent. He said that the whole nation was aware that who brought the previous incompetent rulers into power.

Khan said that those who were making hue and cry over price hike today, should know that the present price hike was due to their bad governance. During the last two tenures the country was indebted to the tone of US$ 23 billion. He said that heavy foreign loans obtained by the previous governments has pushed the country into financial crises.

Mahmood Khan said that now the Prime Minister Imran Khan was repaying the installments of those debts.

He said that if the incumbent government had not returned these loans, the same money would have been spent on the welfare of people.

He said that although the situation was very tough at the movement, but PTI government was working hard to bring the country out of this situation. "We stand by our leader in this difficult time" he said and added that the government was well aware of the problems of the people and every possible step was being taken to provide relief to the people.

He said that "Naya Pakistan Card" was going to be launched to provide relief to the common man in the current inflation which would be a comprehensive package of various types of relief.

He further said that if needed, the provincial government would spend Rs. 100 billion from the development budget of the next fiscal year for providing relief to the people on food items.

He said that they were making sincere efforts with noble intentions, and the situation will get better very soon. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Swat again next month and inaugurate Swat Motorway Phase-II.

While highlighting the potential of tourism in the province, Mahmood Khan said that incumbent government was taking result oriented steps to develop these areas by promoting tourism activities adding that as a result of measures taken by the provincial government, 2.5 million domestic and foreign tourists visited the tourist's destinations of the province in the last season which was undoubtedly a great achievement.

Federal Minister Muraad Saeed, MNA Salim-ur-Rahman, MPA Azizullah Gran and others also addressed the occasion.

