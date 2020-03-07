Equal development, inclusive democracy impossible sans gender equality: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that equal development and inclusive democracy is not possible without ensuring gender equality

He outlined that the International Women day was commemorated across the globe to remind us our commitments for the advancement of women in every walk of life. He made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of celebrating the 'International Women day', a press release said.

Endorsing 2020's theme for International Women Day; the Speaker highlighted that women constitute half of the population of the world and gender equality in all spheres of life is an absolute necessity.

Asad Qaiser said, "Pakistan has made a remarkable progress in enacting 'Pro-women legislation' for ending gender based discrimination" he further added. Women empowerment is also one of major agenda of the present government." Referring to the Constitutional guarantees for achieving gender equality, he highlighted that Chapter 1 of the Constitution of Pakistan describes the Fundamental Rights of its citizens based on the principle of equality and non-discrimination and further added that article 25, 26 and 27 of Chapter one of the Fundamental Rights, guarantee equality for citizens, non-discrimination in respect of access to public places and safeguard against discrimination in services.

The Speaker added that Pakistan has demonstrated a sincere commitment to international human rights treaties endorsing women rights and gender equality in its society.

The country encourages women participation parallel to men in various fields of socio-economic and political sphere.The Speaker remarked that Women's Parliamentary Caucus in Parliament House is a milestone in strengthening the role of women members of Parliament for an active role in policy making.

"It's high time we recognized the meaningful role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women by accepting the fact that the Constitution of Pakistan promises dignity, freedom and equality to all citizens and forbids discrimination on the basis of gender", Speaker added.

Recalling the miseries of women in Kashmir, the speaker said that Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have specially aggravated the miseries of womenfolk. He stressed upon the international community to raise their voice against tyrant Indian forces. He praised the resilience of women of Kashmir who have stood fast along with men in the struggle for freedom.

The deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri in his message on the International Women day reiterated his firm resolve to ensure equal opportunities for women in all spheres of life. He said that women constitute a major portion of world population and were blessed with courage and talent which needed to be recognised. He said that by giving them equal opportunities and ensuring their rights, could lead the country to progress and prosperity.