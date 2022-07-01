UrduPoint.com

Equal Opportunities Essential For Country's Progress: Samreen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Equal opportunities essential for country's progress: Samreen

Renowned social activist, Samreen Najeeb Friday said that people with outmoded attitude have deprived women of their rights in the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Renowned social activist, Samreen Najeeb Friday said that people with outmoded attitude have deprived women of their rights in the province.

She expressed these views while addressing an event organized by a local NGO here on Friday.

She urged women to share information with one another and said that sharing of information will enable them to eliminate injustices and excess and get their rights. Samreen said that equal opportunities for men and women are essential for the progress of the country.

