Equal Opportunities Essential For Progress:Samreen

Renowned social developer, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Sukkur region, Ms. Samreen has said that people with outmoded attitude have deprived women of their rights in the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned social developer, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Sukkur region, Ms. Samreen has said that people with outmoded attitude have deprived women of their rights in the province.

She expressed these views while addressing an event organised by a local NGO here on Wednesday.

She urged women to share information with one another and said that sharing of information will enable them to eliminate injustices and excess and get their rights.

She added that equal opportunities for men and women are essential for the progress of the country.

