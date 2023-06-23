Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:13 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chairperson, Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso on Friday said that equal opportunities for men and women are essential for the progress of the country.

She expressed these views while addressing an event organized by a local NGO on Friday.

She said people with outmoded attitudes have deprived women of their rights in the province.

Shaista urged women to share information with one another and said that sharing information will enable them to eliminate injustices and excess and get their rights.

