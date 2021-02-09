UrduPoint.com
Equal Opportunities Providing For Betterment Of Education In Balochistan: Bushra Rind

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been working hard from day first to provide equal opportunities for promotion of education in the province.

In a statement, she said in this context, the government was taking concrete steps for the training of teachers adding provincial regime was well aware of the importance of education and we could develop the province by getting quality education.

We all have a responsibility to do best for promotion of education because we can make improvement of the education in the provinces by collective efforts, she said it also was duty of parents to equip their children with standard of knowledge for the betterment of the developed masses.

The Government of Balochistan has also been making it easier for the people to get education keeping in view the modern requirements and the process of reform is also underway in the educational institutions, she noted.

