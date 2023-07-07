Equal opportunities to be provided to talented students: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday said that equal opportunities would be provided to the talented students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday said that equal opportunities would be provided to the talented students.

Presiding over a meeting of Government College Principals, he said that to make any organization successful, the intention and character of its head was more important than the resources.

The commissioner said apart from administrative affairs, college principals were also responsible for the constructive roles of the students.

Additional Commissioner Revenue, Kenza Murtaza, Director Colleges Sher Ahmed Satti, and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

"Our top priority is to provide the students with educational facilities of the quality of private educational institutions," the commissioner added.

He directed the SE Building Colleges to provide missing facilities and the recommendations made for renovation in institutions would be implemented as soon as possible.

The college councils should be activated and their meetings must be convened at least once a month, he said.

He instructed the principals to ensure provision of science labs and other educational facilities in their colleges, adding, all-out efforts should be made to promote sports activities and build cricket grounds in colleges.

The Principals' meeting would be held every month, he informed.

The best performers would also be given special prizes while evaluating their performance, the Commissioner said.