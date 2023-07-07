Open Menu

Equal Opportunities To Be Provided To Talented Students: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Equal opportunities to be provided to talented students: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday said that equal opportunities would be provided to the talented students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday said that equal opportunities would be provided to the talented students.

Presiding over a meeting of Government College Principals, he said that to make any organization successful, the intention and character of its head was more important than the resources.

The commissioner said apart from administrative affairs, college principals were also responsible for the constructive roles of the students.

Additional Commissioner Revenue, Kenza Murtaza, Director Colleges Sher Ahmed Satti, and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

"Our top priority is to provide the students with educational facilities of the quality of private educational institutions," the commissioner added.

He directed the SE Building Colleges to provide missing facilities and the recommendations made for renovation in institutions would be implemented as soon as possible.

The college councils should be activated and their meetings must be convened at least once a month, he said.

He instructed the principals to ensure provision of science labs and other educational facilities in their colleges, adding, all-out efforts should be made to promote sports activities and build cricket grounds in colleges.

The Principals' meeting would be held every month, he informed.

The best performers would also be given special prizes while evaluating their performance, the Commissioner said.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Rawalpindi From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

12 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

12 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

27 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

23 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

23 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

23 minutes ago
China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

23 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

23 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

20 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

20 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

20 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan