Equal opportunity being provided to all PA legislators: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari said that equal opportunities were being provided to legislators of treasury and opposition benches in Punjab Assembly to represent their respective parties and constituents.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation from Sindh Assembly that called on him at Dera Mazari in Rojhan Mazari on Thursday.

He said that Punjab Assembly made record legislation in the public interest and urged the legislators to play their role in the interest of people at the floor of the House.

Mazari said it should be a priority for legislators to learn from each others' experience for better and effective legislation.

Not only would it bring legislators from different provinces closer but also help them understand each others' problems and find ways to resolve them while maintaining atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood, Mazari added.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly said that Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies have played a pivotal role in strengthening democracy in the country.